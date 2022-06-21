Crisis in Shiv Sena: Will Sharad Pawar’s NCP join hands with BJP in Maharashtra?

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar has no clear answer to the question if his party would support the BJP in the case Uddhav Thackeray fails to keep his flock together.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi on Tuesday, Sharad Pawar said the revolt in Shiv Sena is its internal matter and he was waiting for communication from Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

On being asked whether NCP will join hands with the BJP, agitated Pawar said, “We can also sit in the opposition”. When the question was repeated, Pawar maintained silence.

Pawar expressed confidence that some solution will be worked out to save the Uddhav Thackeray-led government in Maharashtra.

He also made it clear that there is no question of replacing Uddhav Thackeray as Chief Minister with rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde.

Pawar added that he will fly to Mumbai tonight to hold discussions with Chief Minister. Pawar said he has not contacted any rebel Shiv Sena leader and Uddhav Thackeray is handling his party’s matter.

“As per the understanding between three parties (Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress), the responsibility of the post of Chief Minister is with Shiv Sena and deputy Chief Minister is with the NCP,” said Pawar.

He clarified that there are no differences between the three ruling alliance partners.

Meanwhile, according to reports, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has sent his close confidant Miling Narvekar to Surat to hold talks with rebel leader Eknath Shinde.

On the other hand, BJP senior leaders, including Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, are meeting Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi to discuss further course of action.