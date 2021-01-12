News

CSIR-IICT, University of Mysore sign MoU for collaborative research

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on January 12, 2021 Published on January 12, 2021

The CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT), Hyderabad, and the University of Mysore have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding for cooperation in research.

Through the MoU, both institutes will identify specific fields to conduct collaborative research programmes of mutual interest, incuding student training programmes, faculty exchange programmes, sharing of instrumentation facilities and submission of joint projects.

The MoU will benefit students at both institutes in collaborating on various areas and will improve the quality of research. Exchange programmes will aid in understanding region-specific issues and develop distinct solutions through research, according to a statement.

S Chandrasekhar, Director of CSIR-IICT, and G Hemantha Kumar, Vice-Chancellor of Mysore University, exchanged the MoUs in the presence of KS Rangappa, former-Vice Chancellor of Mysore University, according to a CSIR-IICT statement.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on January 12, 2021
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.