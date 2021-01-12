CSIR-IICT, University of Mysore sign MoU for collaborative research

The CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT), Hyderabad, and the University of Mysore have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding for cooperation in research.

Through the MoU, both institutes will identify specific fields to conduct collaborative research programmes of mutual interest, incuding student training programmes, faculty exchange programmes, sharing of instrumentation facilities and submission of joint projects.

The MoU will benefit students at both institutes in collaborating on various areas and will improve the quality of research. Exchange programmes will aid in understanding region-specific issues and develop distinct solutions through research, according to a statement.

S Chandrasekhar, Director of CSIR-IICT, and G Hemantha Kumar, Vice-Chancellor of Mysore University, exchanged the MoUs in the presence of KS Rangappa, former-Vice Chancellor of Mysore University, according to a CSIR-IICT statement.