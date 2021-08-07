CSK announces ₹1 crore to Neeraj Chopra

Chennai Super Kings Cricket said it will be awarding ₹1 crore to Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra.

An astounding golden moment unfolded at the Tokyo 2020 stage today, as the world witnessed Neeraj Chopra bringing the first Gold medal in athletics for India. The nation is roaring with pride as India’s campaign at the Olympics comes to a close in Tokyo.

As a mark of appreciation and honour on his stellar achievement, India Cements-owned CSK is awarding ₹1 Crore to Neeraj Chopra.

“We as Indians are proud of Neeraj Chopra as his effort at Tokyo 2020 will inspire millions of Indians to take up sport and instil belief in them to be able to compete and excel at the highest level in any discipline of sport. His Gold medal winning throw of 87.58m in the Men's Javelin has galvanised the entire nation,” CSK Spokesperson said in a statement.

CSK will also be creating a special jersey with the number 8758 as a mark of respect to Neeraj Chopra.