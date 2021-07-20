News

Daily Coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu drop to 1,904

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on July 20, 2021

Coimbatore records highest number of cases with 204

Daily coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu dropped further to 1,904 on Tuesday (1,971 on Monday) to take the total number of infections in the State to 25,39,277.

After 2,439 persons were discharged, the total number of active cases dropped to 26,717.

The number of deaths registered was 30 and 1,33,962 samples were tested.

Coimbatore had the highest number of cases with 204. Chennai reported 141 and all the other districts had lesser cases, says Health Department data.

On Tuesday, 1,17 lakh persons were administered the Covid-19 vaccine to take the total number vaccinated to 1.83 crore.

