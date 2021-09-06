Daily Covid-19 vaccinations cross 1-crore mark for third time

The daily Covid19 vaccinations crossed the 1-crore mark on Monday ,taking the cumulative doses administered in the country to 69.61 crore, the Union Health Ministry said.

This is the third time the country’s daily tally of vaccinations had crossed the 1-crore mark in the last two weeks. On Monday, the number of vaccinations till about 8 pm stood at 1.02 crore.

Among the states that saw strong performance of daily vaccinations on Monday included Uttar Pradesh (29.20 lakhs); Bihar (15.06 lakhs); Andhra Pradesh (6.8 lakhs); West Bengal (6.5 lakhs) and Karnataka (6.08 lakhs); Gujarat (5.70 lakhs); Madhya Pradesh (5.56 lakhs) and Maharashtra (5.22 lakhs), official data showed.

It maybe recalled that countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out from January 16 this year. India took 85 days to touch 10 crore doses mark, 45 days to cross the 20 crore and 29 more days to touch 30 crore.

While India took 24 days for reaching the 40 crore mark, it reached the 50 crore mark on August 6. It took another 19 days to go past the 60 crore mark on August 25. Meanwhile, India reported 38,948 new COVID19 cases and 219 deaths in 24 hours on Monday. There are 4,04,874 active cases in the country at present.

Of the 38,948 new cases and 219 deaths reported in last 24 hours, Kerala recorded 26,701 cases and 74 deaths. Active cases in the country stood at 404,874 at present.