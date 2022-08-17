DCGI Somani gets three month extension

The Drug Controller General of India, Dr VG Somani will continue to hold the post for another three months.

The present DCGI was appointed to his post in August 2019 for a three year term. An official communication, however extended his term by three months (from August 16, 2022), or till the next announcement was made, whichever came earlier.

The latest development at the drug regulator’s office comes against the backdrop of a recent arrest of a top official on charges of alleged corruption. In June this year, the joint drug controller was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation, along with top executives of three companies on allegations of money having passed hands to waive a late phase clinical trial on an insulin product.

Ever since the pandemic was declared in early 2020, the DCGI has been in the thick of action from assessing and giving emergency approvals to vaccines, anti-virals and so on.