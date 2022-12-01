Leading private defence companies have expressed “eagerness” to deploy Agniveers after they complete four-year term with the three services of Army, Air Force and Navy. The first batch will join the armed forces early next year.

At an interactive session organised by the Central government on Wednesday, the indigenous defence industry representatives suggested that skills acquired by the young recruits should also be in tune with the requirements of the companies which would make chances of post-retirement absorption better.

Bridging skills

“The senior executives of the companies conveyed their unstinted support and commitment in the endeavour and expressed their eagerness to deploy the ex-Agniveers once the first batch completes its term with the armed forces. They assured that suitable provisions shall be made in their recruitment policies for reservations for Agniveers based on the available skill sets. Certain suggestions were also considered regarding bridging the skills learnt by Agniveers with the requirements of the industry,” the Ministry of Defence officially stated.

The move is to address the youth’s concern about post-retirement job opportunities since they will be out of service at the early age of 23. The session, chaired by Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane, was organised by the Defence Ministry on Wednesday, under the Corporate Recruitment Plan of the companies. Senior executives from major Indian defence industry houses including Larson & Tubro (L&T), Adani Defence Ltd, Tata Advanced System Ltd, Ashok Leyland, and others participated in the discussion, the Ministry said in a statement. The interaction was held under the aegis of the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers.

The Defence Secretary, in his address to corporates, highlighted the government’s endeavour to gainfully utilise the expertise of the Agniveers after their stint with armed forces with an objective to employ highly dedicated and disciplined youth in various sectors engaged in nation-building. The skills gained by the Agniveers during their engagement with Armed Forces will help build a highly competent and professional work force which will be readily available for fruitful and productive engagement by the industry, Aramane said.

Constabulary appointment

On June 14, the Centre unveiled the Agnipath scheme of temporary constabulary appointment in the armed forces. It provides for the recruitment of youths between the age group of 17-and-half years to 21, for only four years with a provision to retain 25 per cent of them for 15 more years. Later, the government extended the upper age limit to 23 years for recruitment in 2022.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit