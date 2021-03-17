News

Delhi Covid-19 cases shoots up to 536 on March 17, 2021

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on March 17, 2021

New Covid-19 cases shot up in National Capital Territory of Delhi on Tuesday to 536, the steepest single day climb so far this year, according to latest health bulletin of State Health Department.

This is much higher than the Monday count of 425 new cases, the data showed. This is the first time the new Covid-19 cases in Delhi has surpassed the 500 mark on a single day.

This sharp surge is coming at a time when there is growing fear that India may record second wave of Covid-19 in certain parts of the country. As many as 80,856 tests were conducted in Delhi in the last 24 hours, the data showed.

Published on March 17, 2021
Delhi
Covid-19
