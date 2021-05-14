Delhi daily new Covid-19 infections drop to 8,500: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the national capital Delhi had registered 8,500 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours leading to Friday.

While the continued easing of new Covid-19 infections in Delhi is “good news”, Kejriwal advised Delhiites not to let their guard down and urged them to follow all Covid-19 protocols. “ I want to share a good news with you all. In the last 24 hours, Delhi has registered less than 10,000 Covid-19 cases”, he said.

The latest daily Covid-19 new infection tally of 8,500 is lowest since April 10 when the capital reported 7,897 cases.

Delhi on Thursday registered 10,489 new Covid –19 cases and 308 more fatalities, while the positivity rate had come down to 14.24 per cent, according to the state health department.

Addressing a digital press conference on Friday, Kejriwal also said that the infection rate has decreased now and stood at 12 per cent as of Friday, the fifth straight day when the test positivity rate has been below 20 per cent.

On April 22, the infection rate (test positivity rate) had touched 36 per cent This means, less number of people in Delhi are now falling ill. In the last 10 days, 3,000 hospital beds in Delhi have become vacant, he added.

Earlier in the day, Delhi health Minister Satyendra Jain said that the COVAXIN stocks have almost ended and the government is now left with only two to three days stock of Covidshield vaccines for 18–44 years of age group.