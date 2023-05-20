Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday criticised the Centre for bringing an ordinance which he charged was “illegal” and “challenged” the Supreme Court judgment that authorised his government’s control over bureaucracy.

In a press conference, Kerjiwal alleged that the Union government’s ordinance was an “attack on the country’s federal structure”. “They (central government) are challenging the Supreme Court, and its power, by saying that no matter what order it passes, they will finish it by passing ordinances,” the CM alleged.

He stated their intention to approach the Apex Court once again to challenge the ordinance issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs. The ordinance aims to undermine the control that the Delhi government has over the bureaucracy, as established by a previous court order.

“They were waiting for the Supreme Court to be closed for summer vacations. They waited because they know this ordinance is illegal. They know it will not stand in the court for 5 minutes. When SC opens on July 1, we will challenge it,” announcedKejriwal on the Centre’s ordinance to create National Capital Civil Services Authority (NCCSA) in Delhi.

On Friday, the Centre brought the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023 to form the NCCSA. This authority has been empowered to give recommendations to the Lieutenant Governor over service matters such as transfer posting, vigilance and other incidental matters — which AAP believes gives more teeth to the latter’s office.

Mega rally plans

Kejriwal stated that he along with AAP will take to streets soon to organise a mega rally to inform people how the ordinance impacts the elected government. He also appealed to opposition parties to oppose the ordinance when it comes before the Rajya Sabha. “I will personally meet Opposition leaders to ask for their support,” he said.