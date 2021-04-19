Delhi Metro services to permit only exempted people

In view of the curfew imposed in Delhi (from April 19 to 26) by the Government for the containment of Covid-19, metro rail services in the state during this period will be available for exempted people.

Services during morning (8 AM to 10 AM) and evening (5-7 PM) peak hours across the network will be available with a headway (frequency) of 30 minutes, said a DMRC release.

For rest of the hours of the day, services across the network will be available with a frequency of 60 minutes only.

Metro services during this period can be availed only by the exempted category of people as per the latest government order on production of the valid IDs.

During this, travel will be allowed only upto 50 per cent seating capacity in the Metro. In addition, no standing passenger shall be allowed during the travel.