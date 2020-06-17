Demand for blue cut lenses surges

Optical makers have been witnessing a surge in demand for blue cut lenses in the last few months, particularly among kids, with exposure to digital devices on the rise.

With the Covid-19 pandemic forcing schools in the country to remain shut for an indefinite period, most educational institutes have resorted to online teaching. This apart, with the lack of other possible sources of entertainment in the current situation, kids are more glued to their digital devices than ever before.

According to industry insiders, parents are looking for solutions to protect the eyes of their kids from the harmful blue light emitted from computers and mobile screens. Blue cut lenses typically reflect the harmful blue light emitted from computer and mobile screens, restricting it from passing through the lenses.

GKB Opticals confirmed a surge in enquiries and demand for blue cut lenses across its various stores in Kolkata. The demand has been higher in the lower age brackets, said a store manager at one of its stores in Kolkata’s upmarket Park Street area.

Titan Eye Plus, for instance, has been witnessing a surge in enquiries for blue filter lens over the last few months across its various product segments, including Dash for Kids, Fastrack and Titan.

“With so many classes moving online, parents are worried about their kids’ eyes. On the one hand, we have been organising webinars and communicating to our customers about the best ways to tackle the current situation, including asking kids to blink more and keeping the screen at the right height; and on the other hand, we are also coming out with product solutions,” Shalini Gupta, Marketing Head, Eyewear Division, Titan Company Ltd, told BusinessLine.

Estimates suggest the percentage of kids wearing spectacles, which was close to 20 per cent even a couple of years ago, has now increased to more than 30 per cent, indicating that more than one-third of kids today need vision correction.

Product offerings

Titan has introduced zero powered computer glasses across both Dash and Fastrack aimed at both kids and youngsters.

Blue lenses, which used to account for close to 30 per cent of its sales till about a year ago, now make up more than 50 per cent of sales.

“It has been gradually growing but in the last few months it has moved to becoming more than 50 per cent of our sales. Almost everybody at any age wants to take a lens with anti-Blue property,” she said.

While most of these zero powered glasses can be bought readymade online or at its stores, it also offers customers the choice of choosing their frame and fitting it with anti-blue lenses.