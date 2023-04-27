A joint study by healthcare service provider Pristyn Care India and job portal Indeed shows a sharp surge in demand for healthcare professionals in India. The two-year study, between January 2021 and January 2023, showed a 22.4 per cent surge in job postings in the healthcare segment.

The data, based on job postings and clicks for healthcare job roles on Indeed’s portal, showed 52 per cent increase in clicks for healthcare roles.

The top roles in healthcare-related jobs posted on the platform are nurses (13 per cent), lab technicians (10 per cent) and physicians (8 per cent).

The demand has been further strengthened as healthcare chains and hospitals continue to expand across tier 1 and tier 2 cities, as a result of the government’s push on healthcare and nursing in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Bengaluru led in the number of healthcare jobs with over 8 per cent of the available jobs, followed by Delhi (7 per cent), Mumbai and Chennai (6 per cent), and Hyderabad (5 per cent).

Additionally, there is an increase in healthcare job postings from tier 2 cities such as Coimbatore, Ernakulam, Ahmedabad, Thiruvananthapuram, and Kochi.

Srinivas Reddy P, Head of Human Resources at Pristyn Care, said, “One notable trend that has emerged since Covid-19 is that people are increasingly interested in taking control of their health, leading to a significant growth in the healthcare industry. This growth has also led to increased access to healthcare in smaller cities and towns, such as Patna, Indore, Chandigarh, Coimbatore, Vizag, Kochi, Bhubaneswar and Siliguri, resulting in the creation of new healthcare-related jobs.”

“The Government of India, through its many schemes and investments, has contributed significantly towards the growth of the healthcare industry and creating new jobs across the country,” he added.

Sashi Kumar, Head of Sales, Indeed India, said, “Driven by factors such as increasing healthcare needs, rising incomes, and government initiatives, the healthcare ecosystem has seen tremendous growth and has created considerable job opportunities across tier 1 and tier 2 cities. We expect the healthcare sector to continue to be integral as India charts its post-pandemic recovery.”