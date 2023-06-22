The Digi Yatra App, a decentralised mobile-based ID storage platform designed for air travelers to securely store their IDs and travel documents, has surpassed one million registrations this week, according to the Civil Aviation Ministry. Since its launch on December 1, 2022, a total of 1.746 million passengers have installed the Digi Yatra application on their mobile phones.

The primary objective behind the introduction of Digi Yatra was to provide a seamless and hassle-free travel experience for passengers at airports. By sharing their details with the app, passengers can bypass the long security queues, saving time and effort.

Since its launch, the app has been downloaded and used by 8,66,000 Android users and 1,54,000 iOS users. Varanasi has seen the highest percentage of passengers utilising this facility, followed by Vijayawada, as stated by the ministry.

Initially introduced at three airports — New Delhi, Bengaluru, and Varanasi — in December 2022, the Digi Yatra service expanded to include Vijayawada, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Pune in April 2023.

Earlier this month, Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), the private operator of Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport’s Terminal 3 (T3), announced that passengers traveling from T3 can now benefit from the convenience of the Digi Yatra facility without requiring the app. This new facility enables passengers to complete a simple three-step registration process using facial recognition as their identification within the airport premises. Once registered, passengers can seamlessly navigate through the terminal, security check area, and boarding gates.

Previously, travelers were required to download the Digi Yatra Application, register using their Aadhaar-linked mobile number, link their credentials through DigiLocker or offline Aadhaar, upload a selfie, and update their boarding passes on the Digi Yatra app.

According to the Civil Aviation Ministry, the Digi Yatra process ensures that there is no central storage of passengers’ Personally Identifiable Information (PII) data. All passenger data is encrypted and stored within the wallet of their smartphone, and it is shared for a limited duration with the airport of origin for validation purposes. The data is purged from the system within 24 hours of the flight. Since the data is encrypted, it cannot be accessed or utilised by any other entity, ensuring passenger privacy and security.

The increasing number of registrations on the Digi Yatra App demonstrates its popularity among air travelers seeking a more convenient and streamlined airport experience. As more airports adopt this innovative solution, passengers can expect reduced wait times, improved security procedures, and smoother travel processes, ultimately enhancing the overall air travel experience.