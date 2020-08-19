News

Director takes charge at Directorate of Cashew Research

Our Bureau Mangaluru | Updated on August 19, 2020 Published on August 19, 2020

Anitha Karun has taken charge as Director (acting) at the Puttur-based Directorate of Cashew Research (DCR) under the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR). She is also working as the Director (acting) at the Kasaragod-based Central Plantation Crops Research Institute (CPCRI).

A press release said that Anitha Karun has 30 years of experience in the field of horticulture-biotechnology. She has contributed to the development of many protocols in tissue and organ culture and cryopreservation protocols in palms and cocoa. She assumed charge at DCR on August 17, it added.

