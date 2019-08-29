Discipline will be core to Karnataka BJP: Nalin Kumar Kateel

The new chief of the Karnataka BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) has made it clear that discipline will be core to the State unit.

Speaking at the felicitation programme organised by the Dakshina Kannada unit of the BJP in Mangaluru on Thursday, Nalin Kumar Kateel, Karnataka BJP president, said that there will be no compromise on discipline in the party.

He said ideologies not individuals are important in the party which believes only in work of its cadres, he said.

Terming himself as a swayamsevak of the Sangha, he said he was born in a small remote village in Dakshina Kannada district and worked as a pracharak of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangha (RSS). The Sangha recognised his work and asked him to contest the Lok Sabha elections in 2009.

He said a BJP worker like him never goes after power. Such workers perform the responsibilities given to them by the party, he said.

The post of the State president is a responsibility given to him by the party leaders, he said, adding that he will work to make the party even stronger in Karnataka,

He will tour the State six days in a week to strengthen the party at the grassroots level, Kateel said.

Kota Srinivasa Poojari, Karnataka Minister for Ports and Fisheries, said the party cadres will gain importance in the State in the days to come.

S Angara, six-time MLA from Sullia (reserve) assembly constituency, said that the party workers do not go after power and they believe in its ideologies.