The Uttarakhand government has started distributing compensation to affected house owners in land subsidence-hit Joshimath under the state's rehabilitation policy, an official statement said.
The process began on Friday on the direction of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, with three Joshimath residents getting ₹63.20 lakh as compensation on the first day.
The beneficiaries included retired subedar-major Manglu Lal, Krishna Panwar, and Baldev Singh Panwar, residents of one of the worst-affected Suneel ward of Joshimath, it said.
Other affected people in the town will also be getting their compensations soon after the administration finishes verifying the documents, the statement added.
