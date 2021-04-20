‘Double mutant’ Indian strain: Spreads fast but doesn’t kill

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
As Covid-19 cases in the country surge dramatically, the Indian origin “double mutant” strain of SARS-CoV-2 has become a point of concern. Anurag Agrawal, Director, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research - Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology, answers some pertinent questions on the new strain
How was the double mutant strain found?
The double mutant strain or lineage B.1.617 was identified when the National Centre for Disease Control was filtering samples for hitherto unknown variants. They were looking for mutations that had features such as high transmissibility, among other things. This one was identified from samples from Maharashtra.
Since it is more transmissible, what do people need to do?
We need to raise public health awareness on the fact that it seems to be highly transmissible. The measures taken from a public health standpoint need to be reinforced, in terms of masking, distancing and regular hand washing. The Centre has made an excellentmove to support this further by opening up vaccination.
Is there a reason to be more worried?
There is no reason to panic. While it does not seem to be causing greater mortality, the concern is that the increased transmission and cases will add to the pressure on an already stretched hospital network.
A prominent US public health voice has said that the virus seems to be running out of genetic tricks. Is that true?
I would never say that of an evolving organism. The next month is going to be difficult as cases surge. But with the right strategies including vaccination, we can look at preventing people from getting a severe form of the infection.
Will the vaccines work against the mutants?
From the available data, the existing vaccines have been seen to prevent severe disease. So, people should take whatever vaccine is available.
