Hyderabad-based Dr. Reddy’s has been listed in the Standard & Poor Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World) for 2023.

Alongside its debut in DJSI World, the company retains its place in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for Emerging Markets (DJSI EM) for the eighth year in a row.

The DJSI recognitions are based on Dr. Reddy’s performance in the Standard & Poor Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (S&P Global CSA) and additional screening criteria.

The company scored 77 out of 100 in the 2023 S&P Global CSA1, achieving full score in the areas of innovation management, impact on access to healthcare, climate risk management, and resource efficiency and circularity.

The company ranked in the top decile percentile and achieved the sixth highest score out of 347 companies assessed in the pharmaceuticals industry in the S&P Global CSA. Dr. Reddy’s S&P Global ESG score, measuring the company’s performance on and management of material ESG risks, opportunities and impact, is 78 out of 100, according to a release.

