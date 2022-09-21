DRI foils attempts of gold smuggling; seizes 65.46 kg of gold at Mumbai, Patna, Delhi 

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized gold weighing 65.46 kg, valued at 33.40 crore. This is one of one of the biggest seizures of smuggled gold in recent past

DRI unearthed modus operandi of smuggling foreign origin gold into India from the north eastern part of the country and through domestic courier route of logistics companies, a statement issued by the Finance Ministry said. “Specific intelligence indicated that a syndicate is actively planning to smuggle foreign origin gold from Mizoram and using domestic courier consignment of supply chain & logistic company,” added the statement.

Operation gold rush

In order to interdict the contraband, “Op Gold Rush” was launched by DRI and a consignment declared to contain ‘Personal Goods’ destined to Mumbai was intercepted. Examination of the consignment at Bhiwandi (Maharashtra) on September 19 led to recovery and seizure of 120 pieces of foreign origin gold biscuits weighing approximately 19.93 Kg and valued at about ₹10.18 crore.

Further analysis and investigation revealed that two other such consignments, sent by the same consignor from same location to same consignee, destined to Mumbai and in transit, were despatched through the same logistics company. The location of the consignments was traced.

The second consignment was located and intercepted in Bihar. Upon examination at the warehouse of the logistics company, 172 foreign origin gold bars weighing approximately 28.57 kgs and valued at about ₹14.50 crore were recovered. Similarly, the third consignment was intercepted and examined at the Delhi hub of the logistics company which led to recovery and seizure of 102 pieces of foreign origin gold bars weighing approximately 16.96 kg and valued at about ₹8.69 crore.