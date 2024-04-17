Film actress Rakul Preet Singh has become a hospitality entrepreneur by opening her first millet-focussed dine-in restaurant here. She launched ‘Arambam – Starts with Millet’ in collaboration with Curefoods, a food and beverages and cloud kitchen operator. The fitness enthusiast is also onboarding as the brand ambassador for Arambam.

“As a fitness enthusiast, I am always looking for ways to consume nutritious food that also tastes good, promoting responsible eating. I started my acting career here in Hyderabad and I am glad my food and beverages venture is also starting here,” she said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Our seasonal menu is curated around millet-based dishes, emphasising healthy eating without compromising on taste,” she said.

“We are planning to expand to Bengaluru and Chennai, besides opening ten cloud kitchens this year,” Ankit Nagori, Founder, Curefoods, said.

