Leading e-commerce platforms of both private and public sectors briefed business details to delegates at the ongoing Vyapar 2022 here, giving tips on ways to boost the marketing of MSME goods and updating their technological competence in a fast-changing entrepreneurial world.

Experts at a seminar in the business-to-business conclave spoke at length on procurement procedures and purchase protocols of e-commerce portals with a view to helping MSMEs to expand their markets. The speakers also apprised the entrepreneurs about the recent trends in marketing, facilitating easier and safer transactions of thier products.

Flipkart Head (Procurement, South India) Dhananjay Sharma clarified that GST registration documents alone will suffice to market any online product even as seller security practices ensure compensation for losses that companies incur in e-commerce deals.

Most goods the consumers return to companies turn out to be useless, but there are legal ways to compensate the setback, he pointed out in his talk on ‘Procurement Procedures’.

“We have a system that facilitates return of the lost money to the seller within seven days of the return of any good,” Sharma said.

He said measures are on to make the images of products more attractive so as to help the sellers strengthen business. “Just click a photo on your mobile phone and upload it. The beautification will be done,” he said, explaining ways to boost e-commerce.

Tanveer Khan, Deputy Chief (DFFCL), Indian Railways, cited how the country’s largest employer reaches out goods to the consumers by avoiding intermediaries.

Describing the ways the electronic procurement system of the Railways function, his online talk also delved into the finer points around the nature of commercial relations with governmental institutions and their quality criteria.

Saneesh of Lulu Procurement made a detailed presentation on the procurement procedures followed by the retail firm.

Vyapar 2022 conclave seeks to boost the pandemic-hit MSME sector by enabling them to showcase their products before the industrial community of the country.