e-RUPI could be bigger than UPI, say experts

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
The government’s latest digital payments offering, e-RUPI, permits offline transactions which can be carried out on feature phones, promoting its adoption in rural and remote areas as well.
This could potentially lead to large-scale adoption of the payment solution as even the popular Unified Payments Interface (UPI), preferred in urban and semi urban areas, requires internet connectivity and a smart phone.
The beneficiary does not even require a bank account or a digital app to use the voucher.
Also see: Explained | What is e-RUPI?
“The e-RUPI voucher will be shared with the beneficiary through an SMS or QR code. This will enable its use in rural and remote areas as well where internet connectivity can be a challenge. Since it is in the form of an SMS, it can be used by people who do not have a smart phone,” said Rajesh Mirjankar, Managing Director and CEO, Infrasoft Technologies.
It will also ensure targeted delivery of funds and help measure the social impact of subsidies, he added.
Infrasoft Technologies is working with two of the 11 banks offering e-RUPI and is set to work with two more banks in the coming days.
“It will give a new dimension to digital transactions and as it can be redeemed without a card or internet banking access at the service provider. The best part of the new payment medium is it can be controlled. The issuer can ensure that the money is being spent for the allocated purpose and can track the redemption of the voucher,” said Mandar Agashe, Founder and MD, Sarvatra Technologies.
Corporates and banks have also expressed an interest in using e-RUPI vouchers for their own products and offerings, for which discussions are understood to have been initiated with the National Payments Corporation of India.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched e-RUPI, a person and purpose specific digital payment solution, on August 2. A one time payment mechanism, users will be able to redeem the voucher without a card, digital payments app or internet banking access, at merchants accepting e-RUPI.
At present, 11 banks are live with this solution along with over 1,600 hospitals. More banks are expected to go live soon.
It can currently be used for schemes related to the health ministry, but more direct benefit transfer schemes are expected to be included in coming months.
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Keen on netting some US tech stocks? There’s a flourishing ecosystem of companies beyond the biggies. Here’s ...
Investors’ focus will be on July month auto sales numbers, RBI’s MPC meeting, rupee movement and crude oil ...
Course correction provides an opportunity
The fund’s top holdings have delivered healthy returns over the past one year
Senior citizens have put up a good show at the Olympic Games
A riveting podcast charts the making of the men who unleashed carnage on the planet
The leader in the post-Covid-19 world faces the same dilemma Arjuna did — the knowledge-action gap
American translator Daisy Rockwell on introducing Usha Priyamvada’s ‘Fifty-Five Pillars, Red Walls’ — a novel ...
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...