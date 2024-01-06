The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday concluded its searches in a money laundering investigation linked to alleged diversion of funds worth more than ₹2,000 crore from Religare Finvest Limited (RFL), official sources said.

The agency had launched the raids on Friday and searched nine locations in Delhi-NCR, including the corporate offices of RFL, M3M India Holdings, RHC Holding Pvt Ltd, Hillgrow Infrastructure Pvt Ltd, Dion Global Solutions and Prius commercial, the sources said.

Also read: Religare Enterprises Board stands firm behind Saluja amid ESOP controversy

The raids ended Saturday.

Officials said that "incriminating" documents, including digital evidence, were seized during the searches and large-scale proceeds of crime generated out of criminal activities have been identified.

The ED's money laundering case stems from a Delhi Police Economic Offences Wing (EOW) FIR, and the federal agency had arrested ex-Fortis promoters Malvinder Mohan Singh and Shivinder Mohan Singh and CMD of Religare Enterprises Ltd, Sunil Godhwani.

Also read: Religare Finvest engages external agency to investigate siphoning of funds by erstwhile promoters