267-plus companies take part in NITK’s placement process

More than 267 companies took part in the placement process at the Mangaluru-based National Institute of Technology Karnataka (NITK) during the year, according to K Umamaheshwara Rao, Director of the institute.

Stating that the placement process during the year was extremely good, Rao said over 267 companies, including seven public sector undertakings and 65 new companies, provided jobs and internships to the students of NITK.

As a result, more than 90 per cent of undergraduate students were placed with the average package being ₹10.8 lakh per annum. The highest package offered to a student was ₹51.5 lakh per annum.

He said the placement percentage for postgraduate students was also higher this year. The recruitment process was extended up to mid-August due to Covid pandemic, and sustained efforts were made to ensure smooth online recruitment process, he said.

Online mode

Highlighting the NITK’s efforts in conducting examinations through online mode, Rao said in a statement that final examinations and viva-voce for undergraduate and postgraduate projects were conducted in the even semester and it was ensured that the students of 2019-20 batch graduated without any delay.

“In the current semester, the entire theory and laboratory courses are being handled in online mode and the students have greatly appreciated the efforts made by the faculty in offering hassle-free learning experience,” he said.

Classes for the current odd semester were initiated as per the original academic calendar without any disruption.

NITK has indigenously developed an online lecture delivery MIS platform called Integrated Resources and Information Sharing System (IRIS) for use by students and faculty through the support of Union Ministry of Education, he said.