Over 6,600 working professionals received their degrees in 26 different programmes from BITS Pilani in a Convocation organised in the Metaverse on Sunday, while another 900 students received their degrees in person. While 5,183 students received their MTech degrees, 1,641 students received their MBA degrees, 70 students earned their BTech degrees, and another 70 students obtained their MSc degrees.

The Convocation was exclusively organised by the Work Integrated Learning Programmes (WILP) division of Birla Institute of Technology & Science (BITS) Pilani.

“This was arguably the first convocation in India that was organised for working professionals at such a large scale, especially by a leading higher education institute in science, engineering, and management domains,” a spokesperson of the institute said.

About 900 working professionals participated in the convocation organised at the BITS’ Hyderabad campus and received their degrees in person.

BVR Mohan Reddy, Founder and Executive Chairman of Cyient and former Nasscom Chairman, asked the students to learn new skills and tools throughout their lives. He asked them to hang on to their ambitions not to settle for something mediocre. “You must constantly aim for excellence,” he said.

V Ramgopal Rao, Vice-Chancellor of BITS Pilani, said that education played a critical role in meeting the dynamic needs of sectors like IT, IT-enabled services, manufacturing, electrical and electronics, banking, financial services, insurance, pharma and healthcare.

“For over 43 years now, more than 1.14 lakh working professionals have benefited from the institute’s work-integrated learning programmes”, he said.