About 120 multinationals recruit 300 CMR University students

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
About 120 multinationals have recruited 300 CMR University students during the current campus recruitment season.
Some of the companies which chose to pick CMRU students are Cerner Corporation India, Bosch Ltd, Capgemini India, Infosys Ltd, Simplilearn, Zomato India, Bajaj Allianz, KPMG India, Wipro, SLK Software, Flipkart India Pvt Ltd, HP Enterprise Ltd and Thomson Reuters India Pvt. Ltd, a statement from the university said.
The salary package ranged from ₹ 5 lakh to around ₹ 11 lakh per annum. The statement said that the pandemic has not impacted the recruitments or the salary package for the students.
A total of 37 MBA students were among those who received the highest salary package. The School of Management (SOM) of CMRU offers need-based management education with a focus on the global business environment. The School delivers interdisciplinary courses in Management and allied areas, with an emphasis on the application of analytics and emerging technologies.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Its valuation premium versus Accenture is unwarranted
A flexible, effective and cost-efficient structure in succession and incapacitation planning
We find out if they walked the talk and what’s in store for these stocks
While you should have other liquid investments for emergency, knowing withdrawal rules helps
'What’s Your Story? The Essential Business – Storytelling Handbook' emphasises that technology or new tools or ...
After every Air India flight that JRD Tata took, he would send notes to the management, summarizing his ...
A book that can appeal to today’s contemporary young woman without being overwhelming
Two planes, three pilots and three mechanics was what it took to start Tata Airlines.
How the classical vocalist got audiences singing to his tune, 30 seconds at a time, is a case study in ...
The FMCG behemoth’s CMD Sanjiv Mehta on how it is using personalisation to change the assortment at every ...
Quick Smart Wash seeks to expand horizons and find new niches in the laundry business
Announces launch of Dentsu gaming
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...