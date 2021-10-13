About 120 multinationals recruit 300 CMR University students

About 120 multinationals have recruited 300 CMR University students during the current campus recruitment season.

Some of the companies which chose to pick CMRU students are Cerner Corporation India, Bosch Ltd, Capgemini India, Infosys Ltd, Simplilearn, Zomato India, Bajaj Allianz, KPMG India, Wipro, SLK Software, Flipkart India Pvt Ltd, HP Enterprise Ltd and Thomson Reuters India Pvt. Ltd, a statement from the university said.

The salary package ranged from ₹ 5 lakh to around ₹ 11 lakh per annum. The statement said that the pandemic has not impacted the recruitments or the salary package for the students.

A total of 37 MBA students were among those who received the highest salary package. The School of Management (SOM) of CMRU offers need-based management education with a focus on the global business environment. The School delivers interdisciplinary courses in Management and allied areas, with an emphasis on the application of analytics and emerging technologies.