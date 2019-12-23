AC Tech honours alumni in Platinum Jubilee celebrations

IFA Fund invests ₹28 cr in agritech co Ecozen
The Innovation in Food and Agriculture Fund (IFA Fund), managed by Sathguru Catalyzer Advisors, has invested ...
Alagappa College of Technology (AC Tech) held the inaugural function of its Platinum Jubilee celebrations at Anna University campus here on Saturday. As part of its platinum Jubilee celebrations, the Institute, for the first time, honoured its distinguished alumni who have not only excelled in their chosen field, but have also been torch-bearers for enhancing the reputation of the institution.
An Awards Committee instituted under the Chairmanship of professor MS Ananth, former Director of IIT-Madras ( an Alumni himself) chose 12 individuals to be honoured with “Distinguished Alumni Award”.
Some of the prominent personalities who have received the award includes N Srinivasan, Vice-Chairman & Managing Director, India Cements (1960-65 batch - Chemical Engineering); Thirumalachari Ramasamy, Former Secretary, Science & Technology, Government of India (1964-69 batch - Leather Technology); Ramanathan Vairavan, Chairman, Alagappa Group of Educational Institutes (1965-70 batch - Chemical Engineering); Abhaya Srisrimal Jain, Founder, Shasun Chemicals & Lifecell International (1970-75 batch - Chemical Engineering); Srinivasan K Swamy, Chairman & Managing Director, RK SWAMY BBDO (1971-76 batch - Chemical Engineering) among others.
Governor of Tamil Nadu and Chancellor, Anna University Banwarilal Purohit inaugurated the Platinum Jubilee Celebrations and presented the “Distinguished Alumni Awards”.
In a press statement, the Institute said when engineering courses meant only Civil, Structural and Electrical engineering, AC Tech started with Chemical Engineering as its first course and a year later expanded to include Textile and Leather Technology courses. In the same vein of introducing innovative courses, over the years it offered courses in Crystal Growth Centre, Biotechnology, Ceramic Technology, Centre for Nano science & Technology, Food Technology and Applied Science and Technology.
The Platinum Jubilee Celebrations also saw a two-day Exhibition and Knowledge Symposia .
