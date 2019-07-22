Akshaya Patra, CLP India set up kitchen in Mahabubnagar to serve mid-day meals to 26,000 children

Lok Capital invests in breakfast cereal maker Monsoon Harvest
The Akshaya Patra Foundation and CLP India, one of the largest foreign investors in the Indian power sector, today inaugurated a centralised kitchen in Mahabubnagar district of Telangana.
Through the new kitchen, Akshaya Patra will serve freshly cooked, hot and nutritious mid-day meals to over 26,000 children in schools in Ammapur, Muthyalampalle, Varna, Perur, and adjoining areas.
CLP India funded the design and construction of the kitchen, which whereas The Akshaya Patra Foundation will operate to supply meals to the schools and anganwadis. In addition to sponsoring the renovation and construction of the kitchen, CLP India has committed funds for three years to feed children as a part of the Mid-Day Meal Programme.
Rajiv Mishra, Managing Director of CLP India said, “We are committed to our goal of creating mutual growth and development opportunities for our stakeholders, including communities around our area of operations. From the inception of our solar project in Veltoor, Telangana, we have been working with local communities to understand their needs and provide solutions.”
Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa Prabhuji, Regional President, Akshaya Patra, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, said, “In the current phase, the new kitchen will cater to 288 schools in five mandals of Mahabubnagar District.”
