Amazon India forays into ed-tech space

Amazon India today announced the launch of Amazon Academy to help students prepare for the JEE (Joint Entrance Examination) for entrance to engineering colleges, as per the company’s official release.
Amazon stated that the online preparation aims to equip students with in-depth knowledge and practice routines required for the JEE, through the curated learning material, live lectures, and comprehensive Math, Physics, and Chemistry assessments.
The beta version of Amazon Academy will be available free of cost on the web and the Google Play store.
Amazon Academy claims to offer students a range of JEE preparatory resources at launch. This includes mock tests by industry experts, over 15,000 handpicked questions with hints and detailed step by step solutions for practice.
The mock tests include chapter tests, part tests, and full tests that follow the JEE pattern. Amazon Academy also intends to hold live All India Mock Tests (AIMT) at scheduled intervals. These tests are designed to mirror the JEE experience helping students understand the nuances of the examination.
Amazon Academy further claims to provide students with shortcuts, mnemonics, tips, and tricks, equipping them with the necessary tools to retain concepts.
It noted that the aspirants would gauge their progress and compare their performance with other JEE aspirants who have attempted the test in the same time slot on Amazon Academy.
Furthermore, students can track their progress over time, identify their strong and weak areas, and get detailed insights on the overall test-taking strategy.
Amol Gurwara, Director, Education at Amazon India, said in a statement: “Amazon Academy aims to bring high quality, affordable education to all, starting with those preparing for engineering entrance examinations. Our mission is to help students achieve their outcomes while also empowering educators and content partners to reach millions of students.”
He added: “Our primary focus has been on content quality, deep learning analytics and student experience. This launch will help engineering aspirants prepare better and achieve the winning edge in JEE.”
The content is currently available for free and will continue to be for the next few months.
