Amazon India launches second edition of Machine Learning training programme for students

Amazon India has launched the second edition of Machine Learning (ML) Summer School, that aims to provide students the opportunity to learn key ML technologies from scientists at Amazon making them ready for careers in science.

The course, conducted over four weekends in July, will provide students an opportunity to gain skills on key ML topics, including supervised learning, deep neural networks, sequential models, dimensionality reduction, unsupervised learning and two new modules, reinforcement learning and causal inference.

Participants will also have access to Amazon Research Days (ARD) conference, an engagement programme held in November every year. ARD helps Amazon, industry leaders and academic researchers in the field of AI around the world to connect

ML Summer School

Rajeev Rastogi, Vice-President - International Machine Learning at Amazon, said, “This programme will be a platform to help foster ML excellence and strive towards developing applied science skills in every young talent. Our aim with the ML Summer School is to equip students with necessary practical experience and prepare them for science roles ahead.”

Amazon will also conduct ML Challenge, its flagship ML competition in August, which is an opportunity for students to work on an Amazon dataset, to bring in fresh ideas and build innovative solutions for problem statement in real-world . Winning teams will receive Pre-Placement Interviews (PPIs) for ML roles at Amazon along with cash prizes and certificates.

ML Summer School is open to students in the penultimate or final year of their Bachelor’s/Master’s/Integrated Masters/PhD degree enrolled in any campus in India. Eligible students will be required to take an online assessment. The top 3,000 students are then enrolled to ML Summer School.