Anna University to reschedule semester exams

PTI Chennai | Updated on April 09, 2020 Published on April 09, 2020

The Anna University here on Thursday announced that the end-semester examinations of April-May for affiliated colleges would be held after the end of lockdown period.

The varsity, a premier institution in Tamil Nadu said the end-semester exams, including special examinations for students who have exhausted the maximum period of study, will be rescheduled for the affiliated institutions because of the lockdown.

In a release here, the varsity’s Controller of Examinations said “the revised time-table for the said examinations of April/May 2020 will be published afresh after the lockdown.”

