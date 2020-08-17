AP CM lays foundation for JNTU building complex

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has virtually laid foundation stone for the JNTU building complex at Narsaraopet in Guntur district.

Later, the Chief Minister said that his intent of the development of Palanadu region is now coming true with the laying of the foundation stone for the JNTU permanent building complex and hoped that it would benefit all the students.

“Development of a backward region is our priority. We have sanctioned ₹80 crore now and will release ₹40 crore next year,” he said.

The JNTU was started in 2016 and the first batch students are now in final year.

“We have given orders to fill up 1,100 vacancies, including this JNTU. We will complete the works on a war-footing, including the labs. The JNTU complex comprises administrative, academic and hostel blocks,” he said.