Apple launches a one-on-one mentorship program for college students: Report

Apple has launched a new one on one mentorship program for students, according to reports.

According to a PDF on the initiative shared by news website MacRumors, the program dubbed 'Launch@Apple' is a mentorship program for first-generation college freshmen and sophomores in the United States majoring in finance, economics, and accounting.

Apple has not publicly announced the initiative yet. However, Apple engineer Logan Kilpatrick had tweeted about the opportunity last week, sharing details about the program.

Launch@Apple “matches students one-on-one with Apple mentors and provides resources for learning and opportunities for personal and professional growth,” reads the document shared by MacRumors.

“Launch will focus on the essentials to manage and then excel in school and work. Opportunities for job shadowing, paid externships, and paid internships may also be available to Launch participants,” it adds.

The program is set to begin in early 2021. Apple is inviting applications for the same till January 8, 2021, as per the report.