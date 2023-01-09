Axis Bank announced signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru to establish a Centre for Mathematics and Computing at the Institute.

The centre spread over 1.6 lakh square feet will have labs and programmes benefitting faculty and students. Additionally, it will host the new IISc BTech programme in Mathematics and Computing and the ongoing Interdisciplinary PhD programme in Mathematical Sciences. Over 500 engineers and scientists are estimated to be benefited annually.

Govindan Rangarajan, Director, IISc, said, “Mathematics and Computing are at the core of critical disciplines like Computational Fluid Dynamics, Computational Biology, Quantum Computing, Precision Medicine, Digital Health, Climate Science, Materials Genomics, Cybersecurity, AI, ML, and Data Science. The centre will provide a platform for exploring and advancing research and innovation in the above areas and serve as a training ground for the next generation of leaders in these fields, offering a range of educational and professional development opportunities for students and faculty.”

The centre will play a vital role in building the country’s future as many contemporary and futuristic areas such as Artificial Intelligence and Data Science rely on the foundations of mathematics and computing, said the company in a press release.

“The higher education ecosystem is a space that is constantly evolving, especially post-Covid, and India has huge potential to stand out as a global hub for new-age, innovative, and quality education. For us, this is one small way to play our part in supporting and nurturing the future generations of the country,” said Amitabh Chaudhry, MD and CEO, Axis Bank.

