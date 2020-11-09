Become ‘Leaders of Change’ for India, Azim Premji urges students

The Covid-19 pandemic crisis has showcased the stark inequality and injustice that millions of fellow citizens in India face. But it has also shown that millions have the courage and generosity of spirit to battle the toughest of circumstances, said Azim Premji, founder of Wipro, at the 16th Convocation of the National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli, on Saturday.

“Each one of us must understand and recognise that we live with fellow human beings. At the core of this living together is a sense of solidarity and empathy in this hour of crisis. This empathy and sense of solidarity makes us human and makes a society function and grow,” said a release from the institute, quoting Premji’s speech to graduating students through virtual mode.

The challenge lies in the hands of the younger generation to mobilise courage and spirit collectively and ameliorate injustice and inequality, and truly change the country, he said.

‘Be open-minded’

Premji urged graduates to become ‘Leaders of Change’ for India, and said the change would truly enable a just, equitable and humane society. Education and learning are a life-long process and the young graduates must take charge of their education, he told the students. He felt happy to announce that most of his outstanding colleagues over the past 40 years have been alumni from this institute.

The ability to think critically and to ask questions/and to be open-minded, are absolutely central to dealing with anything in life successfully. It is only through critical thinking capacities that one can actually grasp reality as it is, not as one wishes it to be. And understanding the reality is the basis for dealing with any situation big or small.

There is no substitute for hard work, commitment and tenacity that eventually make the most difference in life. The indicator is thousands of people who have worked 24/7 for the past seven months at great risk to their lives, said Premji.

The most important lesson of his life is that truth and and integrity are the foundation of everything. In the absence of integrity everything falls apart. Things will finally fall into place, if we possess truth and integrity in all our actions, he added.

The first ever E-Convocation of the 53rd graduating batch comprised 1,777 students, the release said.