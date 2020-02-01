Budget 2020: Rs 99,300 crore allocated for education sector, Finance Minister

The Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, said that the education sector will be allocated Rs 99,300 crore , while Rs 3,000 crore for skill development in FY21.

“The Centre to announce new education policy soon; govt received over 2 lakh suggestions on it,” said the Finance Minister.

She further added that steps will be taken to attract external commercial borrowing and foreign direct investment (FDI) in the education sector.

“The Government proposes to start programme for urban local bodies to provide opportunities for internship to young engineers,” said Sitharaman.

National Police University and National Forensic University are being proposed, stated the Finance Minister.

She also added that there will also be degree level full-fledged online education programme by institutions ranked in the top 100. Nirmala Sitharaman also mentioned that the Centre proposes to attach medical colleges with district hospitals on PPP model to deal with the shortage of doctors.

“Special bridge courses to be designed for teachers, nurses, para medical staff, caregivers,” said Nirmala Sitharaman.