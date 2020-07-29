Cabinet approves New Education Policy, brings in major changes

The Cabinet on Wednesday approved the National Education Policy 2020. Some of the major reforms for higher education include provision for multiple entry/exit, target of 50 per cent gross enrolment ratio by 2035.

“There have been different norms for deemed universities, central universities, for different individual standalone institutions. According to the New Education Policy quality, norms will be the same for all and not as per ownership,” said Amit Khare, Higher Education Secretary.

E-courses will be developed in regional languages, virtual labs will be developed and a National Educational Technology Forum (NETF) is being created, said the Government.

In school education, Board exams will be low stakes and test actual knowledge instead of rote learning. Mother tongue to be a medium of instruction till fifth grade, report cards will be a comprehensive report on skills and capabilities instead of just marks and statements.

There will be a National mission on basic literacy and basic numeracy. All the separations between vocational and academic, and curricular and extra-curricular will also be removed