Cambridge Assessment English launches mobile-based test facility

Cambridge Assessment English, a department of the University of Cambridge, has launched Upskill, a new mobile-based English test for employability in India. This test will help students and professionals at the start of their career demonstrate their English language skills quickly and affordably.

Cambridge Assessment English has teamed up with Enguru Live English Learning app to launch Upskill. The test aims at enhancing the employability of graduates aspiring for entry-level jobs in corporate organisations and covers four skills — speaking, listening, reading and writing. Built around users’ lifestyle, the affordable, flexible test can be taken on the Enguru app on an Android device anytime, anywhere. It focusses on A1-B1 levels of the Common European Framework of Reference, to show potential employers that the candidates have work-ready English skills.

Cambridge Assessment English works with partners and State governments to promote the use of standardised international assessments as benchmark levels to improve the learning and teaching of English.