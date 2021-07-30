CBSE announces Class XII Board results

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the much-awaited class XII board results on Friday. This year the total pass percentage of girls who appeared for the exam stood at 99.67 while that for the boys was 99.13. Girls have done better than the boys this time too and the difference was 0.54 per cent.
However, the results of 65,184 students are still under process and it will be announced by August 5. “The result of about 1,060 new schools is still under process as there was no reference year hence, looking into the interest of the candidates the results of these schools will be declared in a week’s time. Accordingly, the results of over 60,000 students of these schools and few other schools will be shown as “Result Later,” said a CBSE statement.
The results of total 13,04,561 candidates were declared on Friday out of which 12,96,318 passed in the exam taking the pass percentage to 99.37. While 17,016 foreign students took the exam and 17,003 of them declared passed. This time the government and government-aided schools fared well in the exam as compared to last year.
For preparing the result this time, tabulation policy was announced. According to which, 40 per cent weightage was given to the marks of Class XII based on the unit test, mid-term and pre-board exam. Thirty per cent weightage was given to the Class XI based on the theory component and remaining 30 per cent to the marks of Class X based on the average theory component of best three performing subjects out of the total 5.
According to the practice of the Board, no merit list will be prepared by the Board for Class XII results nor will it issue merit certificates to the students. For private students the total number of which is 60,443, the exam will be conducted between August 16 to September 15.
The CBSE had earlier this year scheduled the Class XII board examination to be conducted from May 4, 2021. However, because of sharp increase in the number of Covid-19 cases and for the safety of students and teachers the exams were later cancelled.
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Take your pick from the top retirement funds. Toppers in aggressive and conservative hybrid, and flexi-cap ...
EBITDA missed expectations, but performance is expected to improve going ahead
The Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and have paused at the upper band. Stay alert
Performance depends on successful identification of stage of business cycle and portfolio allocation
At one time the primary producers of the country’s vaccine requirements, the units are in terminal decline.
Ambrose Kooliyath’s permaculture farm on the banks of the Nila River thrives on local resources
Vaasanthi’s latest biography pieces together Rajinikanth’s personal and political journey: From his beedi ...
Over 63 years after its release, an author traces down Parama Bhattaraka, the impish child actor in one of ...
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...