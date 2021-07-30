CBSE announces Class XII Board results

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the much-awaited class XII board results on Friday. This year the total pass percentage of girls who appeared for the exam stood at 99.67 while that for the boys was 99.13. Girls have done better than the boys this time too and the difference was 0.54 per cent.

However, the results of 65,184 students are still under process and it will be announced by August 5. “The result of about 1,060 new schools is still under process as there was no reference year hence, looking into the interest of the candidates the results of these schools will be declared in a week’s time. Accordingly, the results of over 60,000 students of these schools and few other schools will be shown as “Result Later,” said a CBSE statement.

The results of total 13,04,561 candidates were declared on Friday out of which 12,96,318 passed in the exam taking the pass percentage to 99.37. While 17,016 foreign students took the exam and 17,003 of them declared passed. This time the government and government-aided schools fared well in the exam as compared to last year.

Tabulation policy

For preparing the result this time, tabulation policy was announced. According to which, 40 per cent weightage was given to the marks of Class XII based on the unit test, mid-term and pre-board exam. Thirty per cent weightage was given to the Class XI based on the theory component and remaining 30 per cent to the marks of Class X based on the average theory component of best three performing subjects out of the total 5.

According to the practice of the Board, no merit list will be prepared by the Board for Class XII results nor will it issue merit certificates to the students. For private students the total number of which is 60,443, the exam will be conducted between August 16 to September 15.

The CBSE had earlier this year scheduled the Class XII board examination to be conducted from May 4, 2021. However, because of sharp increase in the number of Covid-19 cases and for the safety of students and teachers the exams were later cancelled.