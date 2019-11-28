CBSE board examination fees hiked to ₹1,500

The Turbo has it all
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has increased the examination fees of class X and XII board examination 2020 from ₹750 to ₹1500, the information of which was given by Union Minister of Human Resource Development (HRD) Ramesh Pokhriyal in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha.
Hike in fees-- done on no profit no loss principle-- is applicable to all the students including SC/ST candidates for all schools except for schools of Delhi government.
The reply further added that 1,299 schools of Delhi government, examination fee for all categories of Class X students has been increased from ₹375 to ₹1,200 and for Class XII students from ₹600 to ₹1,200.
“There has never been a distinction (except in case of Delhi) between different categories of students in the matter of payment of examination fees. All categories, including SC, ST, General, and OBC, have always paid the same fees. The fee paid includes the fee for additional subject, if any offered, by any student,” mentioned the written reply.
