CBSE, CISCE enable dispute resolution in Class 12 evaluation

Building equity using the integrity screen
On its silver jubilee founders of Quantum Advisors introspect on the value of investing
The CBSE and CICSE informed the Supreme Court that they have amended their Class 12 students evaluation schemes to include a dispute resolution mechanism.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) said it has incorporated a clause which said that the dispute with regard to computation of results will be referred to a Committee constituted by the board.
The CBSE said that it has complied with the direction given on June 17 by the top court which asked it to provide for a dispute resolution mechanism, in case the students apply for correction of the final result declared by the CBSE.
The apex court had also directed the CBSE to specify the timeline for declaration of the result and the date before which the optional examination will be conducted, subject to conducive situation and logistical constraints.
The board said that as per the scheme the results for Class XII Board Examination 2021 shall be declared by July 31.
The examinations for candidates not satisfied with the assessment will be conducted any time between August 15 and September 15 subject to conducive situation,” said the affidavit filed by CBSE.
The CISCE said the results will be published on or before July 31, 2021.
The CISCE said that in the event of a student having objection regarding computation of marks in the result; she/he may make a written application to the school concerned. The Head of the School concerned will review the application before forwarding it to the CISCE , it said.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
On its silver jubilee founders of Quantum Advisors introspect on the value of investing
After a bad patch, the FMCG major is back in the game reducing its pledged shares and prowling for ...
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Terms and conditions that don’t catch the eye in the policy document could come into play at the time of claim ...
As the benchmark indices await clear direction, tread with caution
These loans carry interest rates that are lower than a regular personal loan
Merger with Warner Media creates a formidable global content powerhouse
The week begins with a journey: My sister collects me from Elsewhere in her beautiful silver grey chariot and ...
A writer longs to travel and be part of a mass of humanity united by a shared love for concert music
Kouchouseph Chittilappilly who sold 50 lakh shares recently to fund his philanthropy on wealth, success and ...
Marjane Satrapi’s cult comic ‘Persepolis’ on a young Iranian girl negotiating teenage in the midst of war has ...
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...