CBSE, CISCE enable dispute resolution in Class 12 evaluation

The CBSE and CICSE informed the Supreme Court that they have amended their Class 12 students evaluation schemes to include a dispute resolution mechanism.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) said it has incorporated a clause which said that the dispute with regard to computation of results will be referred to a Committee constituted by the board.

The CBSE said that it has complied with the direction given on June 17 by the top court which asked it to provide for a dispute resolution mechanism, in case the students apply for correction of the final result declared by the CBSE.

The apex court had also directed the CBSE to specify the timeline for declaration of the result and the date before which the optional examination will be conducted, subject to conducive situation and logistical constraints.

Timeline

The board said that as per the scheme the results for Class XII Board Examination 2021 shall be declared by July 31.

The examinations for candidates not satisfied with the assessment will be conducted any time between August 15 and September 15 subject to conducive situation,” said the affidavit filed by CBSE.

The CISCE said the results will be published on or before July 31, 2021.

The CISCE said that in the event of a student having objection regarding computation of marks in the result; she/he may make a written application to the school concerned. The Head of the School concerned will review the application before forwarding it to the CISCE , it said.