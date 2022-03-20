CBSE communicates Class 12 Term-1 results to schools

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has communicated the performance report of the Term-I exams for Class 12 to schools, an official has said.

Last year, the CBSE had announced that the board examinations for 2022 will be conducted in two terms. The Term-I exams for major subjects were held between November 30 and December 11 last year.

"The performance of the Term-I exams for Class 12 has been communicated to the schools by the CBSE. Only the scores in theory have been communicated as internal assessment or practical scores are already available with the schools," the official said.

The board released the date-sheet for the Term-II exams on Friday. The exams will commence from April 26.

Since it was Term-I only, the board has not issued any mark sheet or passing certificate, which it said will be issued only after the Term-II exam.

It has also constituted an online dispute redressal mechanism for any disputes regarding the Term-I examinations, which it said was made available immediately.

The online link will stay live till March 31, it said, adding, that the disputes will be settled only after the Term II exams though.

The board said that no performance was shared for students who missed their Term-I exams due to COVID or due to their participating in any national or international exam or sports event. “Their final performance will be assessed on the basis of their performance in Term-II examinations,” it said.

For students placed in the Repeat/Compartment/ Pass category, the result will be declared only after Term-II exams.

“The Compartment Exams will be conducted on the basis of the syllabus of Term-II examinations,” it said. The board will not allow students the option of changing their examination centre for Term-II exams.

“As for correspondence or private candidates, since they will be appearing only in Term-II exams, their marks in practical and theory will be awarded on a pro-rata basis,” the CBSE said.

The board had communicated the first term results for class 10 to schools on March 12.