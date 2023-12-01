The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided not to assign overall divisions, distinctions, or aggregates to students taking the Class 10 and Class 12 exams in 2024.

Candidates with more than five subjects may have the best five subjects determined by admitting institutes or employers recruiting CBSE board students.

In a notice on its website, on November 30, the CBSE said that it is receiving requests from various persons to intimate the criteria to calculate the percentage of the students in the Board’s exams. However, the sub-section 40.1 (iii) of Chapter – 7 of the examination bye-laws state that “No overall division/distinction/aggregate shall be awarded.”

Accordingly, it clarified that the Board does not calculate/declare/inform the percentage of marks. “If the percentage of marks is required for higher education or in employment the calculation, if any, may be done by admitting institution or employer,” it stated.