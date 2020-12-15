‘Consulting’ dominates summer placements at IIM-B

The ‘consulting’ domain dominated the summer placements at the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIM-B) with 144 offers. While 71 offers were made in finance, banking and investments, 95 in marketing and sales, and 81 general management, information technology (IT), Product Management and E-commerce saw 93 offers and analytics saw 18 offers.

All 525 eligible students of IIM-B were recruited for summer placements by over 130 companies, which made 529 offers.

“The entire process of summer placements was conducted online. All 525 students, including PGP and PGP BA students, were placed in less than a week of starting the process,” said U Dinesh Kumar, Chairperson of Career Development Services at IIM-B.

“The novelty of the virtual ecosystem, integrated for the online summer placements 2021, will always be a landmark achievement. The continued support of our existing recruiters, the excitement of new recruiters and the amazing teamwork amongst all stakeholders have ensured the successful summer placements,” said Roopa Adyasha, Senior Manager of Career Development Services, IIM-B.

“Traditional recruiters have supported us by bringing in new roles across divisions. New recruiters have come in. Other than the domain of Consulting, students have also received a large number of offers for S&M (95), general management (81) and finance (71),” said Anushree Jibhakate, Student Placement Representative, IIM-B.

Consulting

Offers made included Accenture Strategy (24), Bain & Company (18), Boston Consulting Group (17), Kearney (15), McKinsey & Company (14), KPMG (7), PwC India (7), Deloitte USI (6), Alvarez & Marsal (5), Auctus Advisors (2), Miebach Consulting (4), GEP Consulting (4), Arthur D. Little (4), Strategy& (3) and others (14).

Finance, banking, investments, PE firms

Offers were made by CDC Group, Gaja Capital, Multiples. Finance firms including Goldman Sachs (11), Avendus Capital (5), Citibank (5), FinIQ (5), Barclays (4), JP Morgan (3), Deutsche Bank (3), Philips Finance (3), Arpwood Capital (1), Axis Group (2), Bank of New York Mellon (2), Bank of America Merrill Lynch (1) and others (26).

Marketing and sales

Offers included P&G (7), Stepcare (7), Vinculum (5), Pidilite (4), Airtel (4), Asian Paints (4), Vodafone Idea Limited (3), Mondelez (3), Tata Sky (3), Coca Cola (3), ACT (3), Hindustan Unilever (3), Samsung (3), Saint-Gobain (3), Johnson & Johnson (2), Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (2), Kimberly Clark (2), Colgate Palmolive (2), Bajaj Auto (2), Wipro Consumer Care (1), Dabur (1), AB InBev (1), Lenovo (1) and others (26).

General management

Offers made included Tata Consultancy Services (10), Vedanta (7), Tata Administrative Services (6), Business Forum (6), Adani (5), Unacademy (5), Aditya Birla Group (4), JSW (4), Bajaj Finserv (4), Claimbuddy (4), Machani Group (3), Marico (3), Capgemini (2), RPG Group (2), Renew Power (2), Kalpataru Power (2), and Mahindra & Mahindra (1) and others (11).

IT, product management, e-commerce

Offers were from companies like Amazon (31), Microsoft (7), Stepcare (7), Walmart Labs (6), Appario (6), Kimberly Clark (5), UHG (5), Amagi (4), Infoedge (4), Flipkart (3), Adobe (3), Sprinklr (2), PayU (2), Atlassian(2), and Honeywell (1) and others (5).

Analytics

Offers were mainly from American Express (4), Accenture Strategy (2), MCA Consulting (2), Yodlee (2), Drishya AI (2) and others (6). There were 27 offers made in the Operations sector from Uber (7), NatWest Group (4), DEC Industries (4), Prione (3), Koo (3), and others (6).