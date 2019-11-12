Covestro India has set up 20 science and math labs in India

Leading producer of high-performance polymers Covestro India has set up labs in Greater Noida, Ankleshwar, Mumbai and Cuddalore. It is doing this along with the ARCH Foundation. Of this, four are in Greater Noida, four labs in Ankleshwar, six in Cuddalore and six labs in Mumbai.

“With Brighter World Lab we want to ignite scientific interest and temperament in children so they can learn through discovery and connect scientific knowledge of textbooks to their world. We realize that setting up good infrastructure is not guarantee enough to have a direct academic benefit on students, especially in government schools. The idea of developing Brighter World Labs was derived because there we feel that there is a vast difference between reading from a textbook and experiencing it first-hand,” said Ajay Durrani, Managing Director, Covestro India.

With a resource set of a lab comprising of 109 tabletop working models based on physics, biology and chemistry, Covestro is wanting children to experience science hands-on.