Covid-19: Maharashtra firm on not conducting university exams

Our Bureau Pune | Updated on August 13, 2020 Published on August 13, 2020

The Maharashtra government has informed the Centre that it is not prepared to conduct final-year university exams considering the number of Covid-19 cases in the State. However, the University Grants Commission (UGC) and State governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari have asked that the exams go ahead.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, in a recent video conference held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to review the coronavirus situation, said that the State government is firm on its stand against conducting university exams.

Thackeray demanded that final-year exams for non-professional courses not be conducted considering the spread of coronavirus.

The Shiv Sena’s youth wing Yuva Sena, headed by Aaditya Thackeray, has moved the Supreme Court seeking cancellation of the final-year exams in universities across States.

The Yuva Sena has demanded all States be given the right to take an appropriate decision based on the prevailing situation in their respective areas.

The examination issue has taken a political turn in Maharashtra, as the BJP has demanded that exams must be conducted.

Meanwhile, the UGC has strongly objected to Maharashtra and Delhi governments employing the Disaster Management Act to cancel the examinations of students amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

