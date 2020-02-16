Crio.Do launches free programme for engineering students

HiFiMan TW600 review: Premium sound with some design drawbacks
Learning solutions provider Crio.Do, which raised $1 million in seed funding led by Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal, on Sunday said it has rolled out a free product development programme for engineering students in the country.
The programme called ‘Crio Launch’ is a completely free and app-based solution that promises to offer real product development experience to students and empowers them with relevant technical skills.
“Crio Launch focuses on software engineering foundations. Students learn foundational concepts by actually applying them in building real software products,” Crio.Do co-founder Rathinamurthy R told PTI.
The participants are handpicked for the programme, which was launched last month, based on a multi-stage selection process and each stage evaluates a student’s appetite to learn and grow, he added.
“The programme has been launched recently and has already garnered interest from over 500 campuses across the country, making it one of the largest experiential learning programmes for product development in India,” Rathinamurthy said.
Earlier this year, the company raised $1 million (₹7.12 crore) in seed funding led by Bansal, Flipkart ex-CTO Ravi G, Flipkart ex-CPO Mekin Maheshwari and Udaan founders Amod Malviya, Sujeet Kumar and Vaibhav Gupta.
Founded in 2018, Crio.Do at present is working closely with student bodies on over 100 campuses across the country and running multiple community learning initiatives on its platform for students in those campuses.
Rathinamurthy said that every industry is getting disrupted by technology and software product developers are at the forefront of this change.
“ There is a need for an experiential learning platform, where developers get credible product development experience by actually building real software products. We are focussed on solving this problem in India,” he added.
Rathinamurthy said both ‘Crio Launch’ and ‘Crio Launch Plus’ are extensive programmes dedicated to foster a student’s product development skills in about eight-ten weeks, requiring 400-500 hours of commitment to meet the targets set in each of the programmes.
The ‘Crio Launch Plus’ is a paid programme, he added.
