Delhi government to help schools identify students who have lost books, uniforms to Delhi violence

Schools in Northeast Delhi are restoring study materials for students who have lost their books and bags to the ravages of Delhi violence that erupted last week.
Amidst the examination season, the Directorate of Education has ordered schools to provide essential study materials to the affected students so that they can study uninterruptedly and “appear in exams with confidence.” The Directorate also announced no compulsion of wearing school uniforms while appearing for papers.
All government and private schools in Delhi have been directed to formulate a list of students who have lost their books, uniforms, and stationery to violence.
After the violence, the examinations were stalled and postponed for a week. While X and Xll board examinations resumed on Monday, the internal exams have been put on hold till March 7.
According to education director Binay Bhushan, NGOs are working closely with these schools to formulate a list of affected students. Teachers are calling each and every student registered on their database to ask if they need any reliefs provided by the Delhi government.
The schools have been instructed to share their existing resources, including library books and stationery.
Bhushan added that the Delhi government has asked the schools who are not in a condition to provide resources to students, to quote prices for their repair work and the materials required. The Delhi government will reimburse the cost.
All government and government-aided schools have also been ordered to hold special parent-teacher meetings on Wednesday and Thursday so that “schools and parents come together to support each other to come out of this painful situation”.
