Dharmendra Pradhan launches IIT Madras strategic plan 2022-27

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday launched the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras' strategic plan 2022-27, which proposes an ambitious growth phase for the Institute.

The minister also visited the 5G Test Bed for a demonstration, Advanced Manufacturing Technologies Development Centre, the Rocket Factory of IIT Madras-based start-up Agnikul Cosmos, Healthcare Technology Innovation Centre and the IIT Madras Incubation Cell at the IIT Madras Research Park apart from other research facilities such as Sudha Gopalakrishnan Brain Centre and the 3D-printed house in the campus.

He also launched ‘Kotak IITM Save Energy’ Mission, being set up with CSR funding support from Kotak to help MSMEs reduce energy consumption and felicitated the Mphasis team for supporting the growth of the Centre for Quantum Information, Communication and Computing (CQuICC). He also awarded the diploma certificates to select students of BSc program in Data Science.

“Today, the country is celebrating the 75th year of Independence. We already had a glorious history with institutions like IIT. Today, I am happy to dedicate the Strategic Plan upto 2027, inaugurate the Mphasis Centre for Quantum Science, Energy Efficiency Centre sponsored by Kotak Group and other initiatives of the Institute,” Pradhan said.

V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, gave a presentation on the Strategic Plan 2022-2027 of the Institute.

“The prime reason behind IIT Madras maintaining the top ranking in NIRF Ranking was the Strategic Plan, which enabled all of us – students, staff, faculty and alumni - to work in a focused manner as a single, cohesive unit," Kamakoti said.

“In the new Strategic Plan for 2022-27, we have now started focusing more on ‘local relevance leading to global excellence.’ We are focusing on seven verticals starting from a hybrid pedagogy to upgrading infrastructure to deep-tech start-ups to upgrading infrastructure to global standards and have also identified key enablers to achieve these targets,” he added.